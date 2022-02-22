Wednesday, February 23, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
64
0
Digital TransformationEmerging TechPublic SectorSustainability

Applications for the fourth round of BC Fast Funding program for SMBs to open soon

Pragya Sehgal
Source: nazarkru | Getty Images

Innovate BC and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC)’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) have announced they will be providing a combined total of over $2 million in research and development funding to help 14 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) pilot their technologies and create new jobs across British Columbia.

This will be the fourth round of funding through the BC Fast Pilot Program. With applications opening soon, this round will prioritize regional projects, with a focus on cleantech and projects that involve physical installations and are capital intensive in nature, and those that involve Indigenous communities or organizations. Prospective applicants can sign up here to be notified when the intake period begins. The deadline for applications will be April 19, a spokesperson for Innovate BC told IT World Canada.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are at the root of solving problems people face every day,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation of B.C. “The BC Fast Pilot initiative is helping businesses take problem-solving to a new level while tackling our world’s greatest challenges led by new ideas and innovations. I encourage all eligible businesses to take advantage of this great program and their solutions on how to contribute to a Stronger B.C. for everyone.”

Originally launched in 2019, the program helps SMBs design, build, and operate a pilot plant or small demonstration of their technology while helping to solve real-world problems. Examples of these solutions could include mitigating the impacts of climate change, improving operational efficiencies, and increasing health and safety, Innovate BC explained. 

By providing up to $200,000 in funding for each project, the B.C. Fast Pilot Program aims to enable B.C. technology companies to demonstrate the impact of their product, measure the value of their solution, and encourage customer adoption. For customers, the program offers a way to minimize some of the risks that traditional industries encounter when adopting new technologies.

“Our province is full of great ideas that are just waiting to be uncovered,” said Brenda Bailey, Parliamentary Secretary for Technology and Innovation. “This program has become a great resource for tech start-ups looking to develop and adapt pilot projects. I look forward to seeing businesses from this program flourish and go on to make their mark on the domestic and international stage.”

In the first two years of the program, 34 pilot demonstrations were funded, for a combined total of $3.8M. Notable outcomes included the creation of 65 jobs, the acquisition of 75 new customers, and an increase of $10.4M in new revenue for participating projects. Innovate BC recently also revealed those funded in the third round of the program in a blog post. 

“We’re thrilled to deliver the BC Fast Pilot Program with NRC IRAP. Access to funding is such an important part of accelerating technology development and adoption across British Columbia – especially for capital intensive projects,” said Raghwa Gopal, president and chief executive officer of Innovate BC. “We couldn’t be prouder of the success of this initiative that has generated jobs, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, created opportunities for First Nations communities and contributed to the growth of B.C.’s innovation economy.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Pragya Sehgal
Pragya Sehgal
Born and raised in the capital city of India - Delhi - bounded by the river Yamuna on the west, Pragya has climbed the Himalayas, and survived medical professional stream in high school without becoming a patient or a doctor. Pragya now makes her home in Canada with her husband - a digital/online marketing fanatic who also loves to prepare delicious meals for her. When she isn’t working or writing around tech, she’s probably watching art films on Netflix, or wondering whether she should cut her hair short or not. Can be contacted at psehgal@itwc.ca or 647.695.3494.
Previous articleCanadian, US, UK sanctions may spark retaliatory cyber attacks on Western critical infrastructure
Next articleHashtag Trending Feb. 23 – TikTok’s privacy issues; Apple faces fines; taking U.S. tech giants to court?

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Cloud

Embracing technology has iconic hospitality brand facing the future

Glenn Weir - 0