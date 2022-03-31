Thursday, March 31, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
21
0
CareersEducation

Apple launches $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund

Samira Balsara

Apple has announced a US$50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund that will broaden access to learning opportunities and skills development for its suppliers’ employees. 

As part of the multi-million dollar commitment, the company is also working alongside supply chain partners to amplify workers’ voices. Apple says it will team up with the International Labor Organization (ILO) to support the workers rights programs created by the organization for people in the electronics industry. In addition, it will also assist with the work the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is doing to expand rights training and scale its industry-leading responsible labour recruitment tools.

Apple has offered in-person and virtual education, skill-building, and enrichment courses since 2008, but with the launch of the Supplier Employee Development Fund, Apple is significantly expanding the scope of these offerings. It is providing new educational resources for people in its supply chain and the surrounding communities, helping them develop the skills necessary for their jobs.

The new education initiatives will make training and coursework available to supplier employees around the world, with programming initially available to individuals in the U.S., China, India, and Vietnam.

By 2023, Apple expects more than 100,000 supplier employees to participate in new learning opportunities. This includes leadership training and technical certifications to classes on coding, robotics, and advanced manufacturing fundamentals, including green manufacturing. 

As part of its Supplier Code of Conduct, Apple requires all suppliers to provide their employees with training on their workplace rights. As of now, more than 23 million people across Apple’s global supply chain have received critical worker rights training. 

In partnership with the IOM and the ILO, Apple will expand this work, creating new programs, training courses, and worker feedback mechanisms to ensure a safe environment for people across its supply chain. 

Apple also released its 16th annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report, which provides detail on how the company and suppliers are “supporting people across the company’s supply chain, transitioning to clean energy, and investing in cutting-edge technologies.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira is a part-time writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Ryerson University and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles.
Previous articleGlobal cloud backup and recovery firm Keepit opens its first two Canadian datacentres
Next articleTorontonians arrested in international business email scammer sweep

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Fraud And Scammers Concept. Cartoon Scammers In Masks Use All Kinds Of Sneaky Approaches To Steal Your Personal Details To Use Your Credit Card Or Open A Bank Account. Flat Style Vector Illustration.
Privacy & Security

Torontonians arrested in international business email scammer sweep

Lynn Greiner - 0