Apple announces mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro

In its massive list of technology updates during the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, Apple saved its biggest news for last.

Apple Vision Pro, the newest piece of hardware in a long line of Apple products, will be coming to U.S. customers in 2024.

Vision Pro is an mixed reality headset that will allow users to make their immediate environment a space for digital content. Users will be able to use Facetime, Messages, Safari, streaming services, music, video games, iOS apps and much more, with Mac pairing capabilities so users can edit video and audio on a larger scale.

The headset uses eye tracking, hand motion technology and vocal commands, and doesn’t require a remote. Furthermore, Vision Pro will not remove the wearer from their immediate surroundings unless users activate a specific ‘environment’ – similar to a home screen on Meta Quest or Oculus VR headsets. To maintain a connection to the immediate environment, the headset uses software known as ‘EyeSight’ to detect when others are in the room, and will show the user’s eyes when they’re having a conversation with someone. When users are in an immersive environment and unable to have a conversation, the headset will also make that known to other people in the room.

Users will also be able to take and view photos and videos with the combined 3D camera and spatial audio system built into the headset.

For a project of this caliber, Apple had to create a new processor, called the R1 chip, which is specific to the Vision Pro. The R1 will process input from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones, and will stream new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds. As well as the R1, each headset has an Apple M2 chip for smooth and fast application performance. Other features of the Vision Pro include:

23 million pixels across both lenses

Real-time 3D mapping

New spatial audio system that blends in with the environment

Custom three-element lens, with 4k video resolution

Hand, head and eye tracking

The headset also has software called ‘Persona,’ which gives users the option to make a 3D scan of their face to use when FaceTiming on Vision Pro.

Developers will be able to streamline spatial app building for Vision Pro through the newly built ‘Reality Composer Pro’ tool, while still having access to Apple’s familiar development tools such as Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit and ARKit. Developers will be able to rethink their 2D apps for a 3D platform, and “hundreds of thousands” of iOS apps will be available alongside Vision Pro-specific apps in the headset’s new app store.

This announcement was paired with that of a Disney collaboration, and a special appearance by Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, who said that from day one, Disney+ will be available on Vision Pro’s list of streaming services, and hinted at more AR and immersive Disney-related experiences down the line.

Apple also highlighted the Vision Pro’s security features. Users can unlock their headset, use Apple Pay or password sharing via optical identification. Apple says data from its eye tracking technology and spatial awareness technology are encrypted, and will not be shared with websites or applications.

The Vision Pro will be available starting at a whopping US$3,499 (approximately C$4,700).