Accenture acquires Toronto-based Cloudworks to expand Oracle footprint in Canada

Accenture has acquired Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider Cloudworks to deliver Oracle solutions to clients across Canada, the company announced in a July 19 press release which did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

Founded in 2016, Cloudworks provides Oracle Cloud-based solutions in enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and human capital management to clients in several industries, including telecommunications & media, public sector, healthcare and higher education among others across Canada and the U.S.

“The impact of the Cloudworks team and its experience working with clients in Canada and the U.S. bolsters our entire Oracle business in North America as organizations fast-track their cloud journeys and look to Oracle Cloud applications to create more value and make their businesses more resilient,” said Samia Tarraf, Accenture Oracle Business Group lead for North America, in the press release.

Organizations across Canada continue to accelerate their technology transformation programs and according to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide, by the end of 2024, “75 per cent of Oracle applications services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is Accenture’s third Oracle-focused acquisition globally in 2021 and also marks the third acquisition for Accenture Canada over the last year. Accenture Canada acquired Avenai, an Ottawa consultancy focused on public service organizations, and Callisto Integration, an Oakville, Ontario provider of consulting and technology services in digital manufacturing in food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries, both in 2020.

Accenture has recently been named a leader in several recent global analyst reports focused on Oracle: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems 2021 vendor assessment and The Forrester Wave: Services Providers For Oracle SaaS Business Apps, Q4 2020. Accenture was also named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.