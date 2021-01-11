Emerging Tech A brief history (so far) of quantum computing [PART 2] Yogi Schulz @itworldca Published: January 11th, 2021 Most of us have become aware of quantum computing in recent years. As is often the case with significant scientific and technical advances, the origins occurred decades ago. Subsequent theorizing, elaborating, tinkering and engineering have stretched over the intervening decades. Then, all this work results in various prototypes. Eventually, reasonably finished products appear that an end-user without a Ph.D. and a supporting lab team can use.Quantum computing is the use of quantum phenomena such as superposition and entanglement to perform computations. Computers that perform quantum calculations are known as quantum computers.The following pages describe the highlights of the development of quantum computing so far. Click here for Part 1, and check back later this week for part 3!D-Wave Systems Inc. – 16-qubitsD-Wave demonstrated what it calls the first “commercial” quantum computer. The prototype machine, which uses a 16-qubit process quantum computer, was tested later at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, in 2008.The photograph shows one of the filters used to clean the noise from the quantum computer.Source: First Quantum Computer DemonstratedPhoto by D-Wave SystemsD-Wave Systems Inc. – 28-qubitsD-Wave and Google demonstrated a 28-qubit computer running an image recognition algorithm at SuperComputing 2007 in November 2007.The technology in D-Wave’s quantum computer, called adiabatic quantum computing, is based on superconducting electronics. Superconductors can be used to build large structures that behave according to the rules of quantum mechanics. D-Wave specialists say these structures naturally shield themselves from external noise, creating a safe haven for quantum effects.Source: D-Wave Demonstrates 28-Qubit Quantum ComputerPhoto by D-Wave Systems/J. ChungFirst quantum computerIn August 2009, a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) team led by Jonathan Home unveiled the first small-scale device that could be described as a quantum computer. This new device can perform a complete set of quantum logic operations without important information lost in transit.Source: Tiny device is first complete ‘quantum computer’Photo by J Jost/NISTJohn MartinisIn 2014, Google hired John Martinis, a physicist, and his team at the University of California Santa Barbara to build the first useful quantum computer. In 2002, John Martinis started working with Josephson-Junction qubits to build the first quantum computer.Source: Google Hires Quantum Computing Expert John Martinis to Build New HardwarePhoto by Spencer BruttigD-Wave Systems Inc. – 512 qubitsThe D-Wave Two processor, available in 2014, contained 512 quantum qubits and was explicitly designed to perform the quantum annealing technique. That’s a technique for finding the global minimum of a complicated mathematical function. D-Wave’s approach might be more immune to the noise that can destroy conventional quantum calculations. Source: Is D-Wave’s quantum computer actually a quantum computer?Photo by D-Wave SystemsD-Wave Systems Inc. – 1000+ qubitsD-Wave announced the general availability of the latest generation of D-Wave quantum computers, the D-Wave 2X system, in August 2015. With 1000+ qubits and many other technological advancements, the D-Wave 2X will enable customers to run much larger, more complex problems on the system.Source: D-Wave SystemsPhoto by D-Wave SystemsIBM – 5 qubitsIn May 2016, IBM made some of its gate-based quantum processors available on the Internet as a cloud service for anyone to use to experiment. IBM believes quantum processors should become more easily accessible for programmers to learn how to write quantum code. Check back later this week for Part 3!Source: IBM launches quantum computing as a cloud servicePhoto by IBM12345678 Would you recommend this article?00 Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article! We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada Emerging Tech quantum computing, Top Story