Beginning on March 8 – International Women’s Day – we will begin accepting nominations for the inaugural Top Women in FinTech/Blockchain Awards, a virtual event to be delivered on June 1, 2021 via ITWC’s proprietary platform.



“There are many Canadian women making significant contributions to the advancement of these industries. Celebrating their successes may inspire other women to consider careers in FinTech and Blockchain,” says Fawn Annan, President & CMO of ITWC. “We look forward to showcasing the achievements of these trailblazers at an event that will connect and empower women in the rapidly growing FinTech/Blockchain sectors.”



April 16, 2021 is the deadline to nominate either yourself or other women innovators and influencers

who have more than two years of experience in the Canadian FinTech/Blockchain ecosystem.