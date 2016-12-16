Data Centre Leadership Security Weekly Update – Trump meets with Silicon Valley, Yahoo Hack, Canadian data centres Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+ Comment on this article Alex Radu @itworldca Published: December 16th, 2016IT World Canada’s Brian Jackson and Alex Radu discuss the top stories of the week in tech news.1 billion accounts hacked in record-breaking Yahoo data breachMontreal sits at the centre of Canada’s data centre golden ageHighlights from Trump’s meeting with Silicon Valley Data Centre, Leadership, Security data breach, data centre, Trump, Yahoo