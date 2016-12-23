Weekly Update – Top 5 tech stories of 2016

Alex Radu


Published: December 23rd, 2016

IT World Canada’s Mandy Kovacs and Alex Radu recap the top 5 tech stories of 2016.
 

  1. Acquisitions
  2. Hardware mistakes
  3. Hacks, and more hacks
  4. Donald Trump
  5. FBI vs. Apple
