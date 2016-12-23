Government Leadership Mobile Security Tech Weekly Update – Top 5 tech stories of 2016 Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+ Comment on this article Alex Radu @itworldca Published: December 23rd, 2016IT World Canada’s Mandy Kovacs and Alex Radu recap the top 5 tech stories of 2016. AcquisitionsIngram Micro enters new chapter after HNA deal closesTech Data makes blockbuster deal to acquire AvnetHardware mistakesSamsung warns Galaxy Note7 owners to ‘stop using the device’Dual-lens camera, wireless earbuds, and 8 other iPhone 7 features you need to knowHacks, and more hacks1 billion accounts hacked in record-breaking Yahoo data breachNorth American data breaches at an all time high Donald TrumpWhat Donald Trump’s surprise election win means for Canada’s tech sectorEverything you need to know about Trump’s meeting with Silicon ValleyFBI vs. AppleApple vs. the FBI: What other tech execs are sayingApple, the FBI, and why security is the final frontier Government, Leadership, Mobile, Security, Tech Apple, data breach, Donald Trump, FBI, hacks, Ingram Micro, Samsung, security, Tech Data, Weekly Update