‘We need to help bridge skills gaps,’ said CEO and Chairman of CIPS

A lot has changed in the IT industry since Canada’s Association of IT professionals was founded 59 years ago, but Chairman and CEO Bashir Fancy says so has the organization’s mission statement.

Watch this video interview to hear about how CIPS is looking to appeal to new demographics, including women in the IT field and students studying IT at colleges and universities across the country. Fancy also shares his priorities as chairman are to improve the education about ethics in the field of IT, and points to Volkswagen’s recent emissions testing scandal as an example of a time when IT could have improved transparency.

CIPS is also continuing to pursue its certification activities through webinars and online materials that Fancy hopes can help address Canada’s IT skills gap. Hit play on the video above to see the full discussion between the former Visa executive and IT World Canada Editorial Director Brian Jackson.