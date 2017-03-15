Unpacking the smartphone built for the Canadian climate

This week on Unboxing for Business, Alex unpacks the new Dewalt MD501. This rugged smartphone is built for the Canadian climate, and available now through CE retailers and exclusively through Ingram Micro Canada.

Dewalt isn’t the first name to come to mind when thinking about smartphones, but when put in the context of construction sites and those who are outside in extreme weather, it makes perfect sense. The MD501 is manufactured by Global Mobile Communications, and branded by Dewalt to be the defacto device for end-users who find themselves out in the field.

With dual micro SIM card capability for mobile blackspots, IP68 waterproof and dustproof certification, two metre drop protection on concrete, and an operating range from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius, if you, or your employees, find themselves out on construction sites or harsh work environments, this could be the device for you.

Watch the video above for a first look at the Dewalt MD501, and stay tuned for our All Hands on Tech episode where we take it outside and see how it stacks up against Mother Nature.

