Taking a look at ViewSonic’s smartboard for the boardroom – Unboxing for Business

It’s 2017 and it’s time to modernize your boardroom and upgrade your boardroom TV and whiteboard to a smartboard.

This time on Unboxing for Business, Alex (and the ITWC IT crew) unpack the ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7550, the company’s 75-inch interactive flat panel – or, smartboard. This 4K ultra HD, 20-point touch screen is designed for the modern boardrooms and classrooms. Some features include allowing for multiple touches simultaneously and a truly impressive amount of ports.

But before you drop what you’re doing and join us in this smartboard-filled future, take a look at what the ViewSonic Viewboard looks like right out of the box. And be sure to come back soon to check out our All Hands on Tech review.

The ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7750 is available starting at $7,999.99 USD. It is important to note that the stand is not included and sold separately.

