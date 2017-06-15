Surface Pro (2017) Review – All Hands on Tech

The next iteration of Microsoft’s flagship Surface device is here, but is it worth the upgrade?

Microsoft is dropping the numeral behind the the Surface Pro line, but make no mistake, the 2017 version of the Surface Pro may as well be considered the Surface Pro 5. This time on All Hands on Tech, Alex dives into the minor, yet welcome, upgrades of the 2017 Surface Pro. But are those upgrades enough to warrant an upgrade?

The Surface Pro (2017) is available today starting at $1,049.99.

Last time on All Hands on Tech, we reviewed the other most recent edition to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop. This new notebook is the first to run Microsoft’s Windows 10 S operating system, but is that is a good thing?