Reviewing the smartphone built for Canada – All Hands on Tech

Smartphones probably aren’t the first thing you think of when the power tool aficionado Dewalt comes to mind, but that will change with the Dewalt MD501: the rugged Android smartphone built for the Canadian climate.

This time on All Hands on Tech, Alex tests out the Dewalt MD501 to see if it can survive in the harsh wilderness of Canada. The device comes via a partnership with Global Mobile Communications, who has licensed the Dewalt branding for this smartphone built for the outdoors. Right away you’ll see that the phone looks sturdy. Without knowing anything about it, you could connect the dots that it can take a beating. Exactly what you’d expect from a Dewalt smartphone.

If you, or your employees, find themselves working outdoors, then you will definitely want to check out the review above.

The Dewalt MD501 is available now in Canada via CDW Canada and Visions Electronics for $699.99.

