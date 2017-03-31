Is the Galaxy S8 another big win for Samsung?

If you thought Samsung would take a step back with the Galaxy S8, you’d be sorely mistaken.

This week on All Hands on Tech, Alex gives his first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Despite brand concerns after the explosive demise of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is reminding users that there is a reason why the Galaxy S7 was perhaps 2016’s best smartphone device. Completely with its Edge-designed, bezel-less, Infinity Display, the S8 is the latest phone to feature a higher aspect ratio, and now support HDR.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus release in Canada on April 21. The S8 is currently available for pre-order at $1,035, and the S8 Plus at $1,115. Both models are available in midnight black or orchid gray.

Watch the video above for some first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S8, and stay tuned to All Hands on Tech closer to the release date for Alex’s full review.

