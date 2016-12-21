Interview: Amazon CTO Werner Vogels on the democratization of IT

Ten years after its U.S. launch, Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened its first Canadian datacentre, located in Montreal, at the beginning of December to much fanfare.

In this video interview (two more interviews, on cloud security and AI services and experimentation, can be seen here and here), ITWC CIO Jim Love and Amazon.com CTO Werner Vogels discuss the democratization of IT – that is, the native affinity today’s youngest tech giants have for the cloud and its associated functions – during the company’s Dec. 8 AWS Canada (Central) launch event in Toronto.