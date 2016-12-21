Interview: Amazon CTO Werner Vogels on AI services and experimentation

Ten years after its U.S. launch, Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened its first Canadian datacentre, located in Montreal, at the beginning of December to much fanfare.

In this video interview (two more interviews, on cloud security and the democratization of IT, can be seen here and here), ITWC CIO Jim Love and Amazon.com CTO Werner Vogels discuss AI services and experimentation (hint: they have little, if anything, to do with Hollywood AI) during the company’s Dec. 8 AWS Canada (Central) launch event in Toronto.

The new Canada Region is currently available for multiple services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Regions are Amazon Web Services’ way of describing its own data centre model. For AWS, regions are a cluster of data centres in a specific area. Montreal joins 15 other regions around the world for AWS. The AWS Cloud operates 40 Availability Zones within these 15 regions.