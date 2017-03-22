Does LG have a winner with the G6?

It might be a little early to say that the G6 is the best LG device yet, but Alex is pretty high on LG’s latest flagship device after spending a couple hours with it.

This week on All Hands on Tech, Alex gives his first impressions of the LG G6. LG has really stepped up with a new aluminum and glass design, a gorgeous display, and some interesting camera features that are perfect for social media. With the controversial release of the iPhone 7, the explosive power of the Galaxy Note 7, and the popular release of the first Google Pixel, can the G6 hold it’s own in an increasingly competitive market?

The LG G6 releases in Canada on April 7. It’s price is currently unannounced.

Watch the video above for some first impressions of the LG G6, and stay tuned to All Hands on Tech closer to the release date for Alex’s full review.

