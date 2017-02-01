All Hands on Tech: Surface Book i7 (2016) Review

This week on All Hands on Tech Alex reviews the Surface Book i7 with performance base. Microsoft is aiming this latest upgrade to its notebook line directly at MacBook Pro users, hoping to tempt them over.

The latest Microsoft notebook is the most exciting yet. This gorgeous device is packed with powerful tech, equipped with a detachable tablet, and has those USB ports we all know and love. But is it enough? Maybe not when you include that $3,000 price tag.

This update features nearly twice the GPU processing power than the original version, and has upped the battery life to 16 hours. The base version of the i7 packs an Intel Core i7 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage, but it can be upgraded to include an Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage.

Check out what Alex thinks about the device in the video above.

Last week on Unboxing for Business we unboxed the DreamMaker OverLord 3D printer. This affordable desktop 3D printer is supposed to be easy to set up and use, regardless of your experience with 3D printing? Is it? You can find out here.

For everything tech videos, subscribe to IT World Canada on YouTube at youtube.com/itworldca.