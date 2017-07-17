All Hands on Tech: Sanbot, the hospitality robot

At the HITEC conference in Toronto, we met the only Sanbot model that’s in the country right now. But Chinese manufacturer is hoping to change that by landing a distribution deal here.

A 3-foot tall humanoid robot, Sanbot wheels around and belts music out of a powerful speaker system. It has two emotive eyes on the head and touch sensors all around its body. So it can react to a pat on the head or a tap on the arm. It’s designed to not only draw in the crowds, but engage them in conversation and answer their questions.

Watch our latest All Hands on Tech to see what this robot is all about.