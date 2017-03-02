All Hands on Tech: MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tips

This week on All Hands on Tech Brian takes a deep dive into the MacBook Pro (2016)’s Touch Bar to find out what the best uses of the latest feature are.

The MacBook Pro has been met with trepidation to say the least from fans and critics of Apple since it’s launch, and while we’re not one to shy away from a good dongle joke, after taking a significant look at the Touch Bar, we found a special feature that many seem to be overlooking as just another gimmick.

Between photo editing, paying for online purchases, sorting your files, managing your passwords, and visual editing, the Touch Bar has enough of a bite to warrant a look at it.

Check out the five tips Brian gives for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar in the video above.

