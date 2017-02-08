All Hands on Tech: DreamMaker OverLord 3D Printer

This week on All Hands on Tech, Alex takes a deep dive into the DreamMaker OverLord 3D printer. We’ve had a lot of fun printing all sorts of fun objects around the office, but is this affordable, futuristic-looking 3D printer worth it?

The OverLord was originally kickstarted back in early 2015 by DreamMaker, a start-up based out of Shanghai. While we we received the regular OverLord, the OverLord Pro is currently the model on sale in Canada. It can be purchased for $1,396.48 on robotshop.com

We’re newcomers in the 3D printing space, but the OverLord is supposed to be a highly mobile, easy to use device. In the video we discuss whether or not that is the case, and showcase some of the cooler features we’ve found, as well as a few gripes. Plus, a time lapse of our Eiffel Tower print!

Check out what Alex thinks about the device in the video above.

