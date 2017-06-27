2018 BMW 5 Series pushing towards automated future

Self-driving tech is permeating every category of the auto industry, and BMW has designed and developed autonomous features in house for a number of years. Those features are readily available in the BMW 5 Series, and IT World Canada got to explore it all at the Canadian International Auto Show.

In part two of ITWC’s series of feature videos exploring some of the newest autonomous technologies currently available today, Mandy Kovacs looks at how BMW is implementing some of this automated technology into its 5 Series fleet of cars.

Check out the video above to see these technologies in action and stay tuned for what’s up next in our auto show series highlighting the best features from some of the biggest manufacturers on the planet.

In part one, ITWC took a look at the 2018 Ford Fusion and how Ford is leading the automated pack.