Windows 10 helping good Canadian cities become great

Cities that want to embrace digital transformation to deliver advanced services to their citizens have numerous obstacle to overcome. Whether it’s legacy infrastructure, outdated technologies or upending a culture that is comfortable with the status quo, the journey is going to be difficult, with the right tools required to help along the way.

For city leaders in Brampton, Ontario and Victoria, BC, Windows 10 was the tool of choice to help power their city’s virtual desktop infrastructure to the next level – and meet the demands of constantly connected, anytime anywhere citizenry.

Brampton is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, but found itself lagging behind other major cities in Ontario. City leaders anxious to continue to position the area as a great place to live and work decided they needed to make it easier for their 500,000 citizens to find information and engage with public services, and enable a mobile, diverse workforce. Microsoft helped the “Flower City” create an IT roadmap and help their staff realize these benefits, no matter their location.

Likewise, Victoria as a forward-looking metropolis turned to Microsoft to help them standardize all of their devices across every department, receive continuous updates and realize their objectives at a faster speed – and bring their city into the 21st century.

By leveraging Windows-as-a-service, the two Canadian cities are reducing their deployment costs, enhancing their security and closing the communication gap between user and service provider. As well, the new Windows OS is protecting government systems from evolving cyber threats while safeguarding citizens’ data with enterprise-grade biometrics – including fingerprint and facial recognition.

Now, government employees have the freedom to choose how they work, where they work and from which device, and can further the advancement of their respective city.

Brampton and Victoria have a similar goal in mind: serving their citizens more effectively and building a community that is dynamic and an attractive place to live, work and play. City leaders as well as those in supporting roles can now make better, faster, more informed decisions with the help of Windows 10.

