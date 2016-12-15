Why your business should move to Windows 10

A Vancouver-based technology services provider on a mission to increase productivity from its data centre to its business end users is counting on a wide-range use of Microsoft platforms to get the job done.

Softlanding already leverages the use of Microsoft services as part of its technology arsenal including cloud, on-premises and hybrid configured technology, and now has decided to make the jump from Windows 7 to Windows 10 to explore the Operating System’s new features.

In a company that aims to provide productivity benefits to its customers, enabling productivity within their own organization couldn’t be ignored. The company decided to run a universal Windows platform with a huge productivity gain as an outcome.

Although employees have been accustomed to Windows 7 for well over a year, Softlanding made a tactical decision to deploy an in-house migration to Windows 10 Enterprise, and its 50 plus employees from all departments followed suit.

In just a single week, the next-generation IT company completed a full migration over to Windows 10 Enterprise to upgrade and provision its entire fleet of tablets, phones and PCs.

Making major software updates can come at a huge cost to corporations but, thankfully, Windows 10 is the safest, most secure Windows ever. The OS enables enterprise mobility and entirely new ways to protect your systems and data with new built-in defenses to protect against modern security threats.

Microsoft makes it easy for any corporation to prepare for a Windows 10 future and integrate security, device management, and productivity into their IT fabric – while offering an advanced and personalized Windows experience.

The operating system offers IT professionals greater control over the deployment of updates within their organization, better management of their apps and securing corporate data. There are many other advantages to advancing to newer technology, and Softlanding thoroughly enjoys all of these and then some by adding Windows 10 to its IT tool belt.

Microsoft technologies have been enabling Softlanding’s customers to be more productive since their start in 2000, and they see no end in sight of this slowing down anytime soon. To read about Softlanding’s experience of moving to Window’s 10, click here.

