VMware on IBM Cloud with NetApp AltaVault: Securing cloud workloads & disaster recovery

Your organization’s data is unique and valuable – but also easily accessible if not properly secured. That’s why companies around the globe are investing in securing their IT infrastructure with platforms that will not only safeguard their information, but offer a backup plan during a disaster incase that information is compromised. Though, this can be difficult when the technology landscape is rapidly changing and the consumption of data keeps increasing. Companies must prepare for the worst and not only learn how to protect their valuable information, but how to retrieve that information in case of an emergency.

Enter VMware’s AltaVault virtual appliance on IBM Cloud – the industry leader in virtualization and hybrid cloud management solutions. The tool enables customers to securely back up data to any cloud at up to 90% less cost compared to on-premises solutions and gives customers the power to tap into cloud economics while preserving investments in existing backup infrastructure and meeting backup and recovery SLAs.

Cloud-integrated storage enables companies to securely backup their data to any cloud. So the next time your business suffers a data breach or computer malfunction that deletes all of your valuable information, the NetApp® AltaVault ® will keep data encrypted at all times, reducing security and compliance risks in the cloud.

AltaVault virtual appliances provide the flexibility of deploying onto heterogeneous hardware while still providing all of the features and functionality of hardware-based appliances and helps enterprises take better advantage of the cloud’s speed and economics to extend existing workloads and help secure their private data.

Download the whitepaper Backup and Disaster Recovery: VM Ware on IBM Cloud with NetApp AltaVault to learn how to reduce security and compliance risks in the cloud, secure data and reduce risks in your sensitive IT environment.