The power of POWER8: Driving efficiencies and managing high workloads

IT servers have become the most pivotal resource of the 21st century, and the likes of cloud and Big Data are rapidly transforming the enterprise. In fact, every day the world generates roughly 2.5 billion gigabytes of data, and organizations are struggling to manage, store and analyze this information with outdated infrastructures and methodologies.

The latest offering in IBM’s Power Architecture-based server line is IBM POWER8 – the first generation of hardware designed for big data in the cloud. The first Linux-based system enables businesses to store and secure data, ensure regulatory compliance and contributes to the overall reduction in the cost of doing business.

The scalability, simplicity, and reliability offered with the new POWER8 offering is well positioned to help many industries manage their extensive workloads, including helping healthcare organizations manage the new generation of medical requirements. IBM POWER8 servers are optimized specifically for Epic workloads, and have demonstrated a new high-water mark for performance on these workloads.

Customers in all industries, from retail to banking and insurance, want a customized, quick and efficient exchange that protects their data and investments. IBM Power Systems can map out customer behavior, process large volumes of online and mobile transactions rapidly and provide customers with real-time information from any device. And with the hacker community able to compromise websites and access personal data at the click of a button, protecting against security threats is of the utmost importance – especially for sectors such as healthcare, financial services, retail and government bodies.

POWER8 can scale up or down without having an impact on performance, and can work with new open source environments. Just as the market is looking for an alternative to Intel’s x86 architecture, POWER8 has stepped in and is built for performance, longevity and helps the enterprise do more with less.

IBM Power Systems offers ultra-reliable systems with the scalability to manage the highest peaks of transactional processing, and is the best hardware to keep up with the surge in data and increase economic savings with a smaller footprint.

Download this paper to unlock the power of IBM POWER8 and learn how the high-performance infrastructure can benefit your business.