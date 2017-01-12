The key to building a robust analytics platform

There is a ripple effect occurring in the modern workplace where the right analytics tools leads to the right analytics and insights to make the right decisions that empower the enterprise. But using outdated architectures when managing large amounts of data isn’t the way to drive success.

Analytics are extremely valuable for the enterprise, and allow businesses to measure and track performance over time, help them understand their valuable customers and keep up with the competition. As the volume of data is exploding for corporations, the more opportunities there are to explore how this information can further growth, instead of getting lost in the data storm.

Gone are the days when businesses didn’t have the technological know-how to manage data silos. Cognitive computing can accelerate growth and have become a staple in any IT organization. Specifically, Business intelligence (BI) tools are designed to help business leaders draw insights from past performance, predict future occurrences and prevent obstacles before they even taken place.

With forward-looking analysis tools such as self-service BI tools and predictive analytics, the enterprise can make faster and better business decisions for the long-term. BI is becoming a competitive differentiator and the trend is towards an inclusive analytics approach that melds predictive analysis with actionable analytics for even greater results. For small and medium sized businesses to stay competitive, reduce cost and meet customer demands, their data must be put in trustworthy hands.

Cognos Analytics software from IBM offers smarter, self-service capabilities so you can quickly and confidently identify and act on insight. Business leaders can now make more confident decisions and slash costs while empowering their workers and customers.

Learn how to make more informed decisions about your company’s BI technology strategy