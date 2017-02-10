The fundamentals of IT as a service

Providing high quality IT services is the cornerstone for organizations wanting to ramp up their customer service, boost performance and solve changing business problems. Simplifying processes, improved financial transparency and increased IT operational efficiency are just some of the benefits that can be realized with an IT as a service model. IT as a Service (ITaaS) is an approach for defining and consuming digital services through a hybrid cloud infrastructure for improved business agility using a pay-per-use consumption model and to unlock new levels of value in any IT environment.

Digital disruption is allowing businesses to rethink how they deliver and deploy services using the latest cloud technologies. Whether you’re a line of business (LOB) organization or a small and medium business (SMB), any company can break through from the limited, traditional shared services model and orchestrate both internal and external IT services to better align services with their own unique business needs.

This consumerization of IT is gaining momentum as a cost-effective solution, yet many organizations are struggling to keep up with the pace of change. Yes it is a complex process that requires a significant change in any IT strategy, however organizations need to stay knowledgeable about the power of cloud, and how it can reduce the total cost of ownership of managing infrastructure and allows you to scale your consumption up and down, as business needs dictate.

An ITaaS model is built with the end-user in mind and helps business users make informed decisions on their own, with little or no IT involvement and with greater control. The journey towards the IT model of the future isn’t a straightforward one, but one that will guarantee results and a more satisfied customer-base once complete.

IBM has found in a study of analytics usage that many organizations continue to see more challenge than potential in Big Data. As a company grows, assessing how the public cloud fits into your IT strategy can help protect valuable data and create a more streamlined data centre built to last. With proper planning, and even more important a service provider that ensures your cloud services will be delivered consistently at-scale so you can stay one step ahead of the competition, your organization can reap the many rewards ITaaS provides.

