The dangers of the network printer

Lax printer security isn’t an option in this day and age. The biggest mistake organizations of any size can make are not recognizing Multi-Functional Printers (MFPs) as full-fledged network computers, and this is a security breach just waiting to happen. According to statistics, the typical office worker prints 10,000 pages per year, yet many companies do not even know how many printers they have in their fleet let alone the dangers their network printers can have on their business, data and clients. Securing digital and paper workflows must be managed with the same vigilance and given the same attention if organizations want to avoid cyber threats from leaking into their IT infrastructure.

Cybercrime is a form of electronic hacking performed by a technological computer system, allowing people to steal private data and sensitive information – and a business’ network printer is often an entryway for an attack. In fact, 32 per cent of companies said they were the victims of cyber crime in 2016, and 84 per cent of IT professionals say that more entry points into the network was the most concerning security risk stemming from IoT devices in the workplace. Tightening security in your print environment can boost your security strategy and prevent data breaches, which not only lead to financial ramifications but severely hinder a brand’s reputation.

Whether we like it or not, businesses still rely on paper documents and our dependence on paper won’t be rid completely. That’s why it’s important to understand that hackers can gain access to your printers, especially if it’s an older model that lacks newer security features. To prevent users on the network from intercepting print jobs, companies should develop a strong mobile security policy that fits with their overall printer security strategy, use the right monitoring and management tools that are unique to your print environment and keep a close eye on your assets and possible entry points onto your network.

As printing and imaging devices become increasingly sophisticated, finding reliable print solutions that are convenient and cost-effective can improve company-wide printing policies. HP Enterprise printers can detect, protect, and even self-heal from attacks – automatically.

The global cost of cybercrime will reach $2 trillion by 2019, can your organization afford to not do all it can to stay secure and combat this growing phenomenon?

HP is updating its enterprise printing solutions to provide vastly improved security within your print network. Click here to learn the options available for beefing up security in your organization.