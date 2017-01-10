Porter Airlines: Using the cloud to help customers soar through them

A 2015 study by PWC found the airline industry had an average profit of $6 per passenger – and that was a very good year. So, even with low fuel prices, airlines are working with slim profit margins and need to focus on cost reduction by increasing productivity and revenue growth through better customer interactions.

Ultimately the goal needs to be the creation of a “connected airline” that leverages multiple structured and unstructured data sources to better predict, manage, and react to changes in the daily operation of the airline. Those that move quickly to turn data into actionable information will have a competitive advantage as data continues to grow exponentially and predictive analytics becomes table stakes for running a competitive airline.

The management at Porter airlines understands the need to leverage digital technologies to improve both the customer and corporate experience, so a few years ago they looked at their options and partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The leading Canadian airline is now soaring with the help of digital technologies that enable data-driven solutions and improve collaboration from all areas of their operation. The partnership has enabled Porter to replace their data centres and move towards a new generation of IT infrastructure.

Many airlines are adopting digital technologies to equip their staff with the tools they need to communicate, providing ‘round the clock access to their passengers and digitize individual processes, but Porter has been a pioneer.

It has reaped the rewards of early participation in public cloud, benefiting from flexible storage that is refined to meet the peaks and valleys of business demands. It has shown how in addition to keeping operations running smoothly, cloud computing can eliminate costs while keeping engaged with customers anytime and from anywhere on the globe.

Airlines must embrace the use of digitally transformative technologies and cloud platforms to improve commercial performance as well as avoiding losing out to competitors. Porter realizes that in a 24/7 industry where Mother Nature can create chaos in the flash of a lightning bolt, it is critical to utilize the most trustworthy technologies to stay protected whether on the ground or 40, 000 ft. in the air.

Porter is making use of virtualization to meet the needs of their customers with more than a bag of peanuts. Automatic and continuous back-ups reassure customers that their data is secure and allows the airline to rapidly adjust to market conditions.

After a decade of partnership with AWS, Porter Airlines continues to explore new possibilities with the cloud-solution provider and become the “connected airline” that offers the safe, efficient and pleasurable experience for their customers journey to the clouds.

Download the recent case study outlining how AWS enables the success of one of North America’s most trusted airlines and how cloud transforms the air transport industry.