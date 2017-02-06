NatureFresh Farms capitalizes on new digital technologies to grow its business

NatureFresh Farms is a business that grows more than tomatoes, bell peppers and other certified organic products, it also nurtures the use of digital technologies to enable growth in its people and better serve its customers.

Based out of Leamington, Ontario, NatureFresh is committed to innovation. For IT manager Keith Bradley, using technology isn’t just a fad, but a way of life. He has worked hard at implementing a digital strategy to help bring the age-old practice of farming into the 21st century. Bradley was well aware when he started with the company that technology would be sweeping every industry, and no business was safe from its lasting effects. The company made a strategic decision to stamp themselves as a digitally transformative business, and trust only the most well-equipped technology providers to see them through the ever-changing tech landscape.

Dell EMC is a major player in the digital transformation field and provides end-to-end IT solutions devoted to helping its clients achieve rapid growth and survive in a digital era. The information technology corporation partners with both big and small businesses and works with them to deliver personalized solutions that fits their needs. For NatureFresh Farm, this included finding solutions that could manage its large quantities of crops and deliver quality products in less time.

The management at the 130-acre greenhouse operation are avid believers in using data analytics for better monitoring and control over their produce in real-time; helping to improve the grow time and yield of the crops. Technology also helps the farm control conditions in its greenhouse, tracks weather conditions and conserve water – reducing its ecological footprint and doing its small part for the environment.

NatureFresh is constantly on the hunt to find new efficiencies in the highly competitive industry – this desire to constantly improve is one of the reasons it has secured its place as the largest independent greenhouse produce grower in Canada.

In fact, the operation expanded to a new facility in Delta, Ohio a few years ago to accommodate its growing number of employees and expand the brand – a feat that couldn’t have been accomplished without the integration of Dell EMC technologies into its business model.

To read about NatureFresh Farm’s digital transformation journey and how they rely on Dell technologies to continue to flourish, click here.