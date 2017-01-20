Modernizing your communications platform

Unified communications isn’t an added bonus for your organization, but imperative to your organization’s strategic goals, and many are investing in the latest technologies to bridge the communication gap. Because in order to thrive in the changing communications landscape, your employees need to be able to communicate whenever and wherever they are through all mediums. The challenge for organizations is to meet today’s globalization demands and engage a multi-channel workforce. That’s why embracing enhanced communications technologies is ever so important in meeting a brand’s goals and keep pace with a digital world.

Technology can facilitate the flow of information in real-time in a world where communication is at the centre of business success. Avaya understands the importance of enterprise communications for enhanced productivity, a quicker response to challenges and an overall improvement to a company’s bottom-line. Avaya’s latest offering delivers greater resiliency, increased scalability and a richer collaboration platform and will transform the way you conduct business.

Whether on-premise or in the cloud, Avaya IP Office 10 grows with your business and supports small and medium sized businesses looking for a cost-effective solution that brings a seamless engagement experience for customers and employees alike. The solution easily expands to 3,000 users and the latest release has strengthened virtual meeting functions so you can bring the experience of a face-to-face meeting and personalized experience even when you’re in different continents.

Avaya IP Office 10 has established itself as a solution of choice for midsize companies and enables digital transformation in the workplace. Some of the new and improved features include H175 Video Collaboration Station, better Avaya Communicator for Web integration, enhancements for one-X portal and one-X Mobile Preferred and a Web RTC Software Developers Kit.

Communications technologies play an important role in the information age, and your future growth, especially when clients and employees want instant responses and meaningful collaboration no matter where they are. Avaya networking solutions help you do jobs faster, with less chance of error and improves your efficiencies in the long-run.

Click here if you’d like to learn about how a modern UC system can streamline your business processes, and the benefits obtained by Avaya IP Office 10.