Windows 10 brings digital efficiencies to manufacturing processes





What happens when one of the largest global enterprises in the world and its 43,000 employees embrace Windows 10 as-a-service? They completely transform their manufacturing processes, making upgrading to new software easier, faster and more cost-efficient.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation – an American multinational personal care corporation that produces mostly paper-based consumer products – recently deployed the “Windows as a service” model with results that exceeded expectations.

Getting there required planning, strategy and buy-in from employees. Since most of the company’s desktop and laptop computers run the Windows 7 or Windows 8 operating systems, a full-blown software revamp was needed to provide easier application access from any device and any location.

Engaging employees and keeping costs down is pivotal for the iconic consumer goods brand. Once the “software as a service model” was adopted, the company saw the software deployment and update times move from eight weeks to less than two weeks.

The company is achieving a more streamlined approach to their production through faster deployments from every stage of the OS cycle to better support the 33,000 client devices and scores of datacenters all over the world. The solution enables enterprise-grade security and management capabilities, easily manages large amounts of data and showcases real-time results, all the while modernizing its application packaging and deployment processes.

The corporation deployed more than 1,000 Windows 10–based devices to date, with the majority of them being used on Kimberly-Clark factory floors. While only 1, 000 employees have jumped on Windows 10 and reaped the advantages it brings, Kimberly-Clark plans to deploy the OS with a full rollout to all 35,000 employees by the end of 2017.

