Lenovo rolling out its new partner program

There is a great deal of buzz and excitement around the April 1st launch of Lenovo Canada’s new three-tiered Data Centre Partner Program. The new program will reward Lenovo channel partners for their loyalty and hard work, and will give them the incentives they need going forward to set and achieve new, even more ambitious goals and work their way into a higher performance tier.

Speaking of tiers, here is how Lenovo has decided to break things down:

Silver tier : all authorized Lenovo partners and resellers

achieved by partners and resellers who have $400,000 in Data Center revenue in the previous four quarters and maintain five Lenovo DCG certifications

: achieved by partners and resellers who have $400,000 in Data Center revenue in the previous four quarters and maintain five Lenovo DCG certifications Platinum tier: achieved by partners and resellers who have $3 million in Data Center revenue in the previous four quarters and maintain eight Lenovo DCG certifications

Unlike many similar competitor programs, there is an element of fairness to Lenovo’s new program.

“Many programs are structured so that the largest partners have the greatest access to programs, leaving new partners with very little by way of incentives,” says Pam Miller, Director, Infrastructure Channels and Ecosystems Research at IDC Channels & Alliances. “Lenovo’s new program avoids that have-versus-have-not scenario by tying no revenue goal to the Silver performance tier but still providing access to programs and even spiff dollars for entry-level Silver partners.”

Opportunities for partners and resellers to achieve official partner designations are built into Lenovo’s new program. Although earning one of these designations is not easy, the end result is a boost to an individual’s knowledge and credibility. In an industry that is built on reputation, a channel partner with a clear pathway to increased prestige is a channel partner who has more ownership of their success.

The program features a robust system of support and incentives to reward the commitment of partners and encourage growth and continued profitability in the future. Among the enhanced benefits on offer:

Economic Incentives: Development funds; Target incentives; Special bid pricing, spiffs, and backend rebates

Sales Enablement: Client access to the world-class briefing center; Remote access to the Lenovo Innovation Center; Complimentary training and test vouchers for the Lenovo DCG Certification Program; and Access to Lenovo's online training portal

Marketing and Technical Resources: Certification logo and the use of level badges; Quarterly campaign planning resources; Access to a field marketing manager, technical sales consultant, and data center experts; Use of configuration tools and resources

Relationship & Support: Access to dedicated channel account manager (CAM) to help scale their business; Option to attend Accelerate For Platinum and select Gold partners: Regular reviews of results and performance with CAMs; Direct access to top Lenovo execs to discuss market and trends, partnership health, and ways to grow joint business; Option to participate in Executive Partner Advisory Council and Technical Party Advisory Council

, including:

The launch of Lenovo’s Data Centre Program follows a series of wins around the organization’s growing Data Centre business. Early buzz has been very encouraging and both Lenovo and members of its partner network are expecting big things in 2017 and beyond.

For more about Lenovo’s new program, click here.