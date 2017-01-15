Identifying ‘next-gen’ threat protection techniques: Trend Micro protects the enterprise with XGen™ Endpoint Security

As the ever-changing security landscape is struggling to keep up with the latest threats, and especially with the rise of cloud, mobile and the Internet of Everything disrupting the enterprise, companies mustn’t use outdated tools to protect their complex IT environments. Organizations are more likely now than ever before to undergo security breaches in their networks that threaten their data, people, clients and future growth. Trend Micro – a global leader in cybersecurity solutions – is offering a robust new tool and generational threat defense techniques to combat the most high-risk cyber attacks of this generation.

There is no silver bullet

This white paper takes a closer look at the advantage and disadvantage of many of today’s threat-protection techniques, and outlines why organizations should employ a multi-layered, defense-in-depth approach to security.

Trend Micro understands that recovering from high impact attacks such as ransomware, malware or a successful phishing scam, can’t be done from just any solution and helps organization’s achieve end-to-end security with a cross-generational approach. There is also a significant hike in crypto-ransomware attacks – a dangerous form of malware that infects a computer and restricts access to it until a ransom is paid to unlock it, and can be countered in a number of ways but using a reliable security solution is number one on the list.

In order to stay ahead of cyber-criminals and eliminate security gaps, enterprises must keep evolving their security best practices with modern techniques and technologies to navigate through the myriad of challenges brought on by the wide variety of attacks facing organizations today. And in the always online world we live in, organizations need security capabilities that protect them no matter where they go or what they do.

The security giant’s holistic approach that ensures maximum security involves proven methods to quickly identify benign data and known threats, and is the first to integrate high-fidelity machine learning into its approach that blends multiple layers of threat protection and is designed to catch any threats that slip through signature- and behavior-based security filters.

Each new class of threat requires purpose-built protection techniques, and IT security managers require a sophisticated approach to ensure their environments are guarded and can quickly identify unknown attackers, without slowing down their systems. Trend Micro’s XGen Endpoint Security solution is now available to help the enterprise fight the security battle and is ready to be added to any protection strategy.

Download this white paper to find out why endpoint security is critical in today’s threat protection landscape, and why organizations should employ a multi-layered approach to security.