How Lenovo’s newest partner program facilitates data centre transformations

Lenovo’s loyal partners now have a new opportunity in the New Year to cement their success. Lenovo Canada will soon launch its Data Centre Partner Program, which directly benefits organizations with a data centre-focused line of business.

The new Data Centre Partner Program, which launches in April, is a complementary layer of support for businesses as they build their infrastructure line of business. It amplifies Lenovo’s momentum from several launches, acquisitions and initiatives around the company’s burgeoning data centre business in 2016. And the new partner program further highlights Lenovo’s aim to be the global leader for data centre solutions.

So, how does this new partner program help a business go further? The unique tiered approach not only helps sales staff reach challenging thresholds, but also provides incentives and resources that will help businesses take success to the next level.

Program benefits

Lenovo’s distinct approach to strategic partnerships sets the program – and partners – apart from the competition. Lenovo offers flexibility to valued partners, with innovations and IP developments. And the new partner program delivers these benefits in a straightforward package.

Above all else, the new Data Centre Program offers partners prestige. Participation sets them apart as the best of the best — and Lenovo is eager to reward success with a more robust support system and a bevy of financial incentives.

The tiered certification system offers growth rebates, partner development funds, and access to unique resources beyond other partner programs. Partners will enjoy growth incentives like special bid pricing, access to the Lenovo SPIFF incentive, and data centre rebates. Partners also have access to sales support via Lenovo’s Customer Briefing Centre and Virtual POC Support with the Lenovo Innovation Centre.

Lenovo’s data centre solutions

Lenovo has focused significant efforts strengthening its range of data centre solutions. In 2016, Lenovo solidified its position in the data centre and IT infrastructure market with its acquisition of IBM’s System X business. The company also forged a number of new partnerships, and is leading the charge by innovating in foundation technologies.

Lenovo’s fresh take on data centre solutions is already turning heads with optimized key requirements for infrastructure businesses. With 18 world-record benchmarks for performance, Lenovo is also number 1 in reliability for the x86 server and is number 1 in customer satisfaction for the same server.

The data centre group is truly global department, with more than 55,000 employees who support customers in more than 160 countries. They provide solutions for PC, mobile, and data centre lines of business. The data centre side of the organization also boasts 1,600 engineers who are dedicated to server, storage, networking and software solutions. And Gartner has ranked its global supply chain at number 25 in the world.

Lenovo is also working with partners to reduce operational expenses with an emphasis on converged and hyperconverged systems, and automation and efficiency via software-defined data centre solutions. And the Data Centre Partner Program is just another complementary layer of support for businesses as they build their infrastructure line of business.

Are you ready to join?

Is your infrastructure business ready to accelerate its transformation? Visit LenovoPartnerNetwork.com to learn more about Lenovo Certifications and the Lenovo Data Center Program.