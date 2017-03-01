Driving excellence: Lenovo’s new data centre channel program

On April 1, 2017, Lenovo Group Ltd. and its partners embark on a new and exciting chapter of their evolving relationship through a new Data Centre Program.

Lenovo’s new three-tiered program will reward channel partners and give them the opportunity to work their way into a higher performance tier.

Right program, right time

Lenovo’s new Executive Director of North American Channel Sales, Stefan Bockhop, who is responsible for its comprehensive NA Data Centre Channel business including Distribution, DRC, VAR, and Managed/Cloud Service Providers, believes the time is right for Lenovo to launch its new program.

“The market is rapidly evolving,” says Bockhop, who has over 22 years of experience in sales and leadership roles at IBM and Lenovo. “I’m very excited about our new program and know it’s going to support both the growth of our brand and the success of our partners in a hyperconverged future. The program will have an impact right out of the gate, and will keep paying big dividends into the future.”

“Our partners have a great opportunity going forward to detangle, to provide customers with straightforward product solutions from a wide and diverse portfolio. Models may continue to change but in an increasingly complex hybrid cloud environment our partners will have everything they need in the form of resources and support to engage broadly and have great success.”

Incentives and resources

As Lenovo attempts to grow as a world-class data centre company it becomes increasingly vital that its sales partners have access to incentives that drive them to reach ever greater heights.

Lenovo’s new Data Centre Program offers:

Real incentives : Target incentives, enhanced bonuses and rebates, SPIFFs, and other revenue opportunities to keep partners zeroed in on short- and long-term sales revenue goals

: Target incentives, enhanced bonuses and rebates, SPIFFs, and other revenue opportunities to keep partners zeroed in on short- and long-term sales revenue goals Tech support : Access to dedicated technical sales consultants, solution architects, technical support and reference materials, giving partners the confidence that they will never be stuck for information and assistance

: Access to dedicated technical sales consultants, solution architects, technical support and reference materials, giving partners the confidence that they will never be stuck for information and assistance Marketing tools : Product training and support, access to super-effective sales and marketing tools, and certifications, giving partners the ability to sell both themselves and Lenovo products

: Product training and support, access to super-effective sales and marketing tools, and certifications, giving partners the ability to sell both themselves and Lenovo products Knowledge at your fingertips: Access to a dedicated Lenovo point of contact and to business reviews and product roadmaps, further increasing partners’ knowledge of Lenovo products and what makes them the best products

Professional certifications

In Lenovo’s new program sales partners are placed in one of three tiers based on sales achieved over the previous four quarters. Partners can increase their profile, and even move up a tier by upping their sales numbers — to $400,000 and $3 million, respectively — and earning professional certifications. These certifications can be either Lenovo’s sales or technical sales certifications or a combination thereof.

Looking ahead

Bockhop sees the three tiers as an effective means of keeping partners motivated, and is confident that Lenovo partners with raised profiles through certifications and a compelling set of incentives before them can and will achieve great things.

“Naturally we’re very excited about the new program,” says Bockhop. “We’re lining things up right now, attempting to line up partners anywhere relationships are needed. This is where the rubber hits the road: with people, with technology, and with the resources we provide that will bring about successful outcomes going forward.”

Lenovo’s Data Centre Partner Program comes on the heels of a series of successful launches around the growing data centre business in 2016. The program, which will help Lenovo sales partners stand apart from competitors, is proof positive that the company, with its deep and broad product portfolio, expertise and innovative spirit, is fully committed to becoming the global leader when it comes to data centre solutions.

To learn more about Lenovo certifications and its new Data Centre Program, visit the Lenovo Partner Network.