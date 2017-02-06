Dell EMC: Bringing financial services to the digital age

In the rapidly changing financial services market, digital transformation is reshaping how successful businesses approach the latest in security and privacy requirements while still maintaining a productive work environment.

But, for every advantage the digital age has offered it creates a new challenge for businesses with respect to managing compliance and risk while remaining competitive. The path to digital transformation in the financial services sector has its share of roadblocks; requiring a new mindset altogether to be successful. Critically, the type of technology platform – rather the provider behind the technology – used to meet the industry’s growing demands makes all the difference in today’s competitive landscape.

InvestorCOM is a leader in providing financial technology and outsourcing services to banks, asset managers, insurance companies and investment dealers. The investor-communications solutions firm’s IT infrastructure handles millions of varied online data transactions, such as e-commerce orders, client files and data transferred via web service calls. As part of its growth plan, the company made the strategic decision to upgrade to newer technology and replace their aging legacy systems that were hindering their growth. But to manage such a high volume of data and communications couldn’t be achieved with just any IT vendor.

Dell EMC – the world’s largest provider of data storage systems – took the challenge of helping the company transform to a digital software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, and built and designed a new end-to-end integrated IT infrastructure to facilitate the company’s transformation, simplify their management and cut costs. Since forging their partnership with Dell EMC InvestorCOM has had reliable round-the-clock support in designing and implementing new infrastructure for the InvestorCOM platform.

Dell EMC helps the firm increase connectivity, create value for its growing and diversified customer-base and offer a personalized solution that is well-equipped to battle the latest security threats and compliance requirements that inspires future growth.

The only constant the financial services market can bank on is that digital transformation will continue to present new opportunities and challenges for companies eager to grow. Have you joined the movement to secure your brand’s future?

