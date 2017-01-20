Better together: Why Lenovo’s new data centre program is right for your business

Lenovo Canada is announcing a new program to reward its dedicated partners.

Launching in April 2017, The Lenovo Data Centre Program will offer its highest-selling infrastructure business partners the opportunity to reap the benefits of their success in brand new ways.

The tiered program will help Lenovo’s valued partners distinguish themselves from the competition by offering their sales staff the chance to hone their skills and upgrade their appeal in the marketplace with two new certifications. Consider the program’s added resources, technical and marketing support, and financial incentives and partners move well beyond their sales targets.

The Data Centre Partner Program is another complementary layer of support for businesses as Lenovo builds its infrastructure line of business. It piggybacks on the company’s momentum from a string of successful launches around the growing data centre business in 2016. And the new partner program further highlights Lenovo’s commitment to be the global leader for data centre solutions.

What’s in it for you?

What is the real impact the program will have on a partner’s business? The company believes above all the else, the program offers prestige. Participation is confirmation that a company is the best of the best. And the program is designed to reward success and loyalty with additional support and resources.

The game-changing tiered designations provide growth rebates, partner development funds, and access to dedicated resources that exceed everything available in current Lenovo partner programs.

Some of the benefits include:

Financial incentives: Accelerate growth with target incentives, enhanced bonuses and rebates, SPIFFs, and additional revenue opportunities.

Accelerate growth with target incentives, enhanced bonuses and rebates, SPIFFs, and additional revenue opportunities. Marketing: Differentiation through product training and support, sales and marketing tools, and individual certifications to proudly show off expertise.

Differentiation through product training and support, sales and marketing tools, and individual certifications to proudly show off expertise. Support: Maximize knowledge with a dedicated Lenovo point of contact as well as access to business reviews and product road maps.

Maximize knowledge with a dedicated Lenovo point of contact as well as access to business reviews and product road maps. Technical resources: Boost corporate expertise with technical support and reference materials to inform your sales, priority access to solution architects, and dedicated technical sales consultants at your disposal.

The Data Centre Program is designed with Lenovo partners in mind, offering two two tiers of certifications.

The designations

The simple program does not require any complicated charts. The tiered designations in the Lenovo Data Centre Program are straightforward, with partners being placed automatically in their appropriate tier.

The new pair of badges offers sales partners the opportunity to enhance their expertise. For those partners who have already achieved five or eight certifications respectively, their sale staff can take advantage the Technical Sales Professional and/or the Sales Professional certifications.

These elite tiers challenge partners to meet or exceed sales targets. Partners qualify when they hit a sales threshold of $400,000 or $3 million, respectively.

Are you ready to join?

Is your infrastructure business ready to accelerate its transformation? Visit LenovoPartnerNetwork.com to learn more about Lenovo Certifications and the Lenovo Data Center Program.