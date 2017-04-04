Viya and visual analytics come together – Highlights from SAS Global Forum

Even executives get to have some fun. SAS CTO Oliver Scabenberger rode a segway onto the stage to talk about AI and machine learning. He reiterated what Wayne Thompson, SAS chief data scientist, said in Toronto a couple weeks ago – we aren’t anywhere near the AI we see in fiction. Scabenberger chose to ask the questions we all should be thinking about. What would it take for us to trust algorithms to make decisions on our behalf? “If an algorithm can make reliable, unbiased decisions that in the long run can be shown to be in your best interests, can you be comfortable enough to hand over the reigns?”