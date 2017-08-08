Top 10 digital transformation projects of Canada’s top employers

When job hunting/employer reviewing platform Indeed.com released its list of Canada’s top 25 employers last week, we were surprised to learn that – especially given the sector’s employee-friendly reputation – not a single tech firm cracked the top 10. (IBM Corp., the lone tech company on the list, came in at number 21.)

But just as Indeed Canada managing director Jodi Kasten said great HR practices cross sectors, so do great tech-driven practices like digital transformation. And though none of Indeed’s top 10 Canadian employers are tech firms per se, all have digital transformation projects underway. Take a look.