IBM highlights RBC among partners at InterConnect Day 2

She’s already taught 40,000 girls to code at summer camps hosted in technology companies, but Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani says she’s just getting started and has a goal to reach 1 million by 2020. “I believe when you learn ow to code, you’re going to race up the ladder to the middle class,” she said. IBM has been a partner with the organisation since 2015, teaching young women to learn how to program on Bluemix and using Watson APIs. Girls often lack great role models to motivate them towards a career as a developer, she says, but that can be changed.