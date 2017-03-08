“I could be successful in any field I chose.” – advice from 23 women in tech

In honour of International Women’s Day, IT World Canada decided to reach out to some of Canada’s leading women in tech, asking how their respective companies will be marking International Women’s Day, what they feel is one of the most challenging situations they have faced in the industry, what advice they have for other women entering the field, and which other female leaders they admire.

“I think as women we need to support and recognize each other more,” Microsoft Canada president Janet Kennedy told us. “There are so many women doing amazing things – I only wish we had enough space in your story to recognize all of them.”

Read on for answers from not only Kennedy, but HP Canada’s Mary Ann Yule, eBay Canada’s Andrea Stairs, Cisco Canada’s Bernadette Wightman, Intel Canada’s Elaine Mah, and more.

(Our deepest thanks to the Information Technology Association of Canada for arranging so many of these interviews!)

