Blockchain, cloud, and Will Smith – Highlights from IBM InterConnect Day One

Capping off the general session, actor and musician Will Smith came out for a brief interview and shared stories about meeting other famous people like Arnold Shwarzenegger, Nelson Mandella, and Muhammed Ali. “As an actor you get to put on someone’s life. You walk around for months learning how to think and feel the thoughts of another human being,” he said. “When you get to play a hero in that way, all the BS gets out of the way and you get a real sense of what’s important.”