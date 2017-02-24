And the Oscar for best IT spoof goes to…

In a futuristic world, a family of eight lives in one of the last remaining areas of untouched wilderness, with no technology or social media presence. But when a crisis hits and the family’s mother dies, the father and his six children are forced to re-enter society and learn how to use technology. The children, upon discovering how great Facebook is, are upset with their father for keeping them from the “real” world all their lives and decide to go live with their grandparents. They eventually realize that they miss the seclusion, and compromise with their father by living on an internet-equipped farm. (Photo by Erik Simkins – © Bleecker Street)

