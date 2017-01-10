Devices Integrating IT Network Infrastructure 9 everyday products transformed by AI at CES 2017 Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+ Comment on this article Brian Jackson @brianjjackson Published: January 10th, 2017 If CES 2017 is any indication, it seems like the next logical step in the advancement of technology is to infect everything with artificial intelligence (AI).Whether it be a car, a toaster, or the home itself, smart tech was all over Las Vegas, and we’ve got a roundup of all the major products injected with AI to prove it.Toyota Concept-iThis Toyota concept car is just one of the many that were announced last week at the trade show. You might not be driving this anytime soon – Toyota believes this is the type of car we’ll be driving in 2030 – but at least we have an idea of where these car manufacturer’s heads are at regarding the future.And this car isn’t a self-driving one. Toyota still thinks we’ll want to be the one behind the wheel in over a decade, so its giving you some friendly AI to make the drive much smoother.I, for one, can’t wait to drive around in these futuristic beauties.Snoo bassinetFuture parents may not need to worry about their newborns keeping them awake all night if Snoo creator Yves Behar has anything to say about it. The Snoo is a robot designed to recreate how babies felt in the womb in order to help them sleep better at night. It comes with a sleeper outfit that prevents babies from rolling over, and it’ll attempt to rock them back to sleep if they start crying.I think we can all get onboard with smart technology that allows parents children to sleep more.Rapael smart gloveThis smart glove is designed to rehabilitate stroke patients through virtual activities by wrapping around the wrist and tracking patients’ motion and improvement as they go through therapy.It’s also fairly affordable – patients can rent the glove for $99 USD, and it’s already available for physicians and clinics around the world.Kuri Domestic robots are finally here, and Mayfield Robotics is determined to place one inside your home. This intelligent home robot responds to voice input from anywhere in the room with sounds, lights, and expressive eyes. An HD-camera behind the eyes prevents it from falling down stairs and bumping into furniture, and a processor on-board can identify voices and images.We’re still a ways away from our own C-3P0 or R2D2, but the Kuri is a step in the right direction. It’s expected to be available during the 2017 holiday season.Griffin Connected Toaster2017: the year of the… smart toaster? The Griffin Connected Toaster is here to make sure your bread is toasted no more and no less than you would ever want. By using a slider on the app, you can pick the exact tint of brown you’d like your toast to be.And that’s not all – Griffin also has a smart coffee maker and mirror coming this year as well. Both the toaster and coffee maker are priced at $100 USD, while the mirror will cost you a whopping $1000.Vivint partners with AirBnB for smart homesVivint’s new smart home tech includes an AI home assistant named Sky, but the real excitement comes from its partnership with AirBnB. The deal aims to eventually allow users of AirBnB to have keyless access to rented properties through the app, the capability to greet and verify customers through a doorbell camera, and 24/7 home security and monitoring.Sky will be a major component of this. This AI assistant, like seemingly everything else at CES, uses Amazon Alexa, and will control everything from lights to security to the thermostat. AirBnB users can get involved with some of this technology now.OllyOlly differentiates itself from the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo by having a unique personality. This AI companion is programmed to have a personality of its own that develops through interactions with the humans it is around and through data collected on the companion app.Ara ToothbrushWhy not integrate a toothbrush with smart technology? The Ara Toothbrush is no different than your standard electric toothbrush, except for the fact that it collects all sorts of data on your tooth-brushing habits.Do you favour a certain part of your mouth when brushing your teeth subconsciously? The Ara Toothbrush will tell you, and give you all the data you’ll need to have the most complete tooth-brushing technique.It BedYour sleep habits can dramatically affect how productive you are throughout the day, and Sleep Number aims to perfect your sleep schedule. Over time it tracks your habits, such as what time you go to bed, what time you get up, what your average heart rate is, your average breath rate, etc., in order to develop your SleepIQ score. Once it has your habits down, it can suggest options like turning the heat down two degrees so that you get a better night’s rest.The It Bed is compatible with FitBit, Withings Health Mate, MapMyRun, and Nest.12345678910 Devices, Integrating IT, Network Infrastructure