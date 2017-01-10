9 everyday products transformed by AI at CES 2017

Toyota Concept-i

This Toyota concept car is just one of the many that were announced last week at the trade show. You might not be driving this anytime soon – Toyota believes this is the type of car we’ll be driving in 2030 – but at least we have an idea of where these car manufacturer’s heads are at regarding the future.

And this car isn’t a self-driving one. Toyota still thinks we’ll want to be the one behind the wheel in over a decade, so its giving you some friendly AI to make the drive much smoother.

I, for one, can’t wait to drive around in these futuristic beauties.