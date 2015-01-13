performance tracking, monitor

6 excellent open source network monitoring tools

Nestor E. Arellano

Published: January 13th, 2015

1234567

Tweet This Facebook LinkedIn google+
, , , ,

  • PainfulByte

    I find it hard to conceive you would not mention Zabbix. It is much more complete scalable than most of those you highlight.

  • observium-fan1

    Observium.org

    Network monitoring for all.

    Observium is an autodiscovering network monitoring platform supporting a wide range of hardware platforms and operating systems including Cisco, Windows, Linux, HP, Juniper, Dell, FreeBSD, Brocade, Netscaler, NetApp and many more. Observium seeks to provide a powerful yet simple and intuitive interface to the health and status of your network.

  • If you’re looking for a good alternative to open source then I’d recommend the hosted server monitoring from Server Density. Open source agent, speedy to set up, great customer support. One difference is that it isn’t free – but promises to save you a lot of time in config, hardware costs and troubleshooting!

    On the other front I agree with @PainfulByte about Zabbix, they should definitely be on your list!

    https://www.serverdensity.com/server-monitoring/

  • mojos

    Zabbix

  • guest
  • eric regnier

    what about Canopsis ? http://www.canopsis.org/

  • Observium is also a great tool, a little bit easier to install and configure than cacti or icinga here is a tutorial i wrote to get it working in ubuntu http://www.ubuntuboss.com/how-to-install-observium-network-management-and-monitoring-on-ubuntu-14-04/ , it does an awesome job at capturing snmp and syslog data in a easy to use web user interface.

  • Josh Netman

    Thank you for the article. We actually tried several tools from the above list. Finally we found CloudView NMS http://www.cloudviewnms.com . Disclaimer: it is not Open Source, but they have free trial version and the license price does not grow with the size of your network. The set of feature is very impressive: Server Monitoring, Network Monitoring, autodiscovery, mobile support, on-premises Deployment and SAAS deployment possible, real-time alerting, API via Northbound interfaces, both agent-less and multi-platform agent, multi-user role-based access. They say 10K nodes is not a problem for one CloudView server. Looks like it can monitor anything based on standards. Optional agents running on any OS platform. More about scalability: it allows to configure a chain of connected slave-NMS servers which a report to master NMS in”Central Office”. The GUI is very intuitive. It is available both via HTML-5 web interface of full-blown windows interface from any client OS (windows/linux/mac)

  • WaltertheMoonBear

    I tried several of freeware like Lansweeper or Spiceworks. Also OCS +
    GLPI is working out well for me. But the best result you can get when
    using paid program solutions like TNI pc inventory (Total Network Inventory) from Softinventive Lab. It doesn`t have any new features but it`s regular options like agent-less scan and scheduled scan so you can see all unauthorized access as awll as what user turned into a network. Any OS platform is available (Mac or Win or Linux, FreeBSD). Interface is also on point, works as a standalone solution.

  • summit

    One more suggestion you might consider is Agentless Monitor. It is free tool used for monitoring.