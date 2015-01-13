6 excellent open source network monitoring tools

There is no shortage of tools that track and monitor the wellbeing of an organizations network and systems.

The choices range from solutions that watch over the operation of applications, network equipment and servers to tools that track the performance of systems and devices.

Related stories:

6 free network vulnerability scanners

5 free network scanners for the harried IT admin

There are tools that notify users when problems occur as well as when problems have been solved. And others are very good at spotting just about anything out of the ordinary or providing analysis of trends. Here’s a short list of some of the open sources choices out in the market:

Image from Shutterstock.com