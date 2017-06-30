20 more Canadian tech leaders look to the future for #Canada150

Darrell MacMullin, COO and head of payments and technology with Goldmoney Inc.

“Canada is home to numerous innovation hubs and has an immense amount of talent. I feel there is no limit to the ways homegrown tech can continue to advance our country in the future – but talent drain is a massive issue. It’s the only thing standing our way. Many talented people choose to head south to work at American companies or decide to launch in the Valley as they believe there is greater opportunity and a better chance for securing funding. Additionally, talented individuals who stay local tend to think too small and overbuild for our market instead of thinking globally. We need to retain talent and level the field so Canadians can build and commercialize global products here at home, and I hope to see our industry drive the changes that are required for Canada to continue to grow as a major global player.”