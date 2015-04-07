15 IT certifications that pay the big bucks

IT certifications that could fatten your wallet

Some IT managers say they don’t pay much attention to certifications when it comes to hiring people. Attitude, work experience, and appropriate skill sets, they say, are better indicators of whether or not a certain candidate will be successful in the position he or she is applying for.

That said many IT professionals pursue certifications as a means to enhance their skills and expertise and, of course, increase their salary.

Randy Muller, an instructor with IT and business training firm Global Knowledge Canada, has compiled 15 top-paying certifications. The list is based on Global Knowledge’s recently completed annual IT skills and salary report.

The ranking in the following pages is based on certifications that received the minimum number of responses required to derive a salary figure that is statically accurate. There are certifications that pay more that are not represented due to their exclusive nature, said Muller. These include Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert (CCIE) and VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX).



