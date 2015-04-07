15 IT certifications that pay the big bucks

Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+ Comment on this article
Nestor E. Arellano


Published: April 7th, 2015

Tweet This Facebook LinkedIn google+
, , ,

  • v ng

    I contact global knowledge but they said they do not offer CompTIA Project+ (slide #13)….So this article is wrongly written or global knowledge provided misleading info

  • A technician needs to ensure that a specific application on a single home user’s computer receives Internet traffic reliably. The home network provides access to three other users and the application relies on a specific free vce n10-005 exam protocol. Which of the following should the technician use?
    Answer PAT

  • Archana Parameshwari

    The 200-120 CCNA exam is the composite exam associated with the CCNA
    Routing and Switching certification.Candidates can prepare for this
    exam by taking the Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices: Accelerated
    (CCNAX) course. Pass4sure 200-120 This exam tests a candidate’s knowledge and skills required to install, operate, and troubleshoot a small to medium-size
    enterprise branch network. The topics include all the areas covered
    under the 200-120 CCNA exam.

  • John

    always these non-sense overviews with these certs.
    Show me a CCNA or a CCNP that makes 90K, even CISSP with 100K. It just doesn’t exists.
    with a lot of studying you can get every of these certs in 5-8months.

    • Dreamer

      Well I live in NYC so you can make well over 100K with a CISSP, but the cost of living in ridiculously high today.

      Example: Average rent is over 3500 dollars.

  • Nowadays we are one stage fast in providing modernized real exam collections for ISC CISSP Concentrations Pass4sure. We deliver 100% passing assurance as we will deliver you same questions of examination with their answers. Our CISSP Focuses questions answers are tested by experts. If you fail in your attempt than you will get full refund.
    Pass4sure CISSP dumps

  • Pass4sure 300-208 Cisco practice test software program is designed and created the usage of the today’s high end technology in order that users can educate themselves for the Cisco Pass4sure 300-208 actual examination without any teacher or trainer. The Pass4sure 300-208 practice test is without difficulty downloadable and there are no system conditions to install and use the program.
    http://pass4surekey.com/exam/300-208.html