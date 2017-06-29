15 Canadian tech leaders look to the future for #Canada150

Fariba Anderson, CEO, AcuteNet

“Technology is the great equalizer and can be used to advance the good of humanity and Canada will show the way to the world in the years to come. I cannot wait to be 100 years old and have future Canadians to look after me. I know they will be way smarter than me in using technology to improve quality of life for everyone. Look forward to celebrating Canada 200 and here is to my next 50 as a proud and humble Canadian.”